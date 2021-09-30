Advertisement

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for October 2021

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel volunteers at a food...
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel volunteers at a food pantry at Asbury United Methodist Church in Flint.(source: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for October at locations throughout the city.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Food expected to be available to families in October includes potatoes, carrots, onions, hard squash, ground turkey and cheese.

Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last. All workers at the distribution sites will be wearing protective equipment and Flint residents do not need to leave their vehicles to receive an allotment of food.

More than $300 million has been provided to help the residents of Flint, including this initiative. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan on the project in 2016.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

  • Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.
  • Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.
  • Oct. 19 at 10 a.m.
  • Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.

American Muslim Community Services, 4800 S. Saginaw St.

  • Oct. 9 at 9 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway

  • Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.
  • Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.
  • Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.
  • Oct. 25 at 10 a.m.

End Times, 4002 S. Dort Highway

  • Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.
  • Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.
  • Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.
  • Oct. 25 at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

  • Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.
  • Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.
  • Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.
  • Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This schedule is subject to change, and information about additional food distribution dates will be announced as they are scheduled. For more information or to find out about any changes in the schedule, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website or call 810-239-4441.

