Flint trash collector plans to fights blight in the city

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Republic Services is making the rounds for the last time in the city of Flint on Thursday, as Priority Waste will take over the city’s trash contract starting Friday.

This comes after Flint City Council decided to move forward with the Metro Detroit based company after service issues with Republic. The new agency said that they plan to do more than just pick up what’s left at the curb though.

It was the final pick up day for trash by Republic Services in Flint, as Priority Waste will be taking over garbage collection services in the City of Flint starting Oct. 1.

“The biggest thing that the City of Flint needs in their new provider is consistency and were very happy to provide that,” said Dan Venet, the Director of Municipal Relations for Priority Waste.

He said that he spent time in Flint to help plan pick up routes, but along the way-- he noticed something else.

“This. You cant miss it,” he said.

Venet is referencing the tattered homes, mattresses, and garbage bags piled in drive ways. Blight-- plaguing the streets of Flint.

But, Venet said that Priority Waste is setting up to help.

“Its a full spectrum service. We know that blight isn’t necessarily under our control or our responsibility, but we know we can play a big part in it,” he said. “We’re there every week, we have the man power and trucks to help and assist. We working with the blight department on a number of initiatives and programs that can help clean the streets beyond the traditional service”.

The company said that their goal isn’t just to pick up what’s left at the curb, but to help restore Flint by working with the city to create a better home for those who live here.

“At the end of the day, if we aren’t working with the city, we’re not a good corporate citizens. That’s what we strive to be-- a good cooperate citizen providing excellent services on traditional waste, but also finding ways to help in all aspects that effect our business,” Venet said.

Priority Waste will be doing pick up 5 days a week starting on Friday, Oct. 1.

Click HERE for look at the new waste pickup schedule. Residents can also find this map and other details about the services at prioritywaste.com.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.