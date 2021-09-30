Flint’s Ferris Wheel building downtown has a new owner

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An iconic downtown Flint building has a new owner.

The Ferris Wheel Building is an innovation hub right downtown on Saginaw Street, and it’s nearly a century old.

A former veteran of the Flint police force has purchased the Ferris Wheel building in downtown Flint. It’s the home of budding young companies that can use some support and mentoring to help grow their business.

Dave Forystek, owner of Premier Security Solutions explains why he made this purchase.

“We really liked the feel of it. And it really felt like we were home and we wanted to become a part of the revival, the growth of downtown Flint,” he said.

Premier will begin renovations soon and move about a dozen corporate staff members onto the seventh floor.

“Well, the plan right now is to put my office in here. We’re hoping to put a couple windows, so I can see out north up Saginaw street. And then, over here, we’re going to put in a large conference room,” said Forystek.

Several current tenants will relocate to a different floor.

Forystek said that he has no plans to change the current culture - especially those stores on the main level.

“We really want to keep the open source for small businesses and entrepreneurs just the way it is and keep the feel here without disturbing any of it,” he said.

Built in the late 1920′s, the Ferris Wheel underwent a major renovation in the last decade thanks to the previous owner Phil Hagerman of Skypoint Ventures.

He told Forystek that he’s happy to turn the reigns over to a new generation of local business owners.

