Great Day!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure helps to keep us under sunny skies with light winds today, and sunshine continues tomorrow with slightly warmer temps as a warm front moves in to the north. Our next chance of rain holds off until later Saturday as a low pressure system moves in.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s, with the cooler temps near Lake Huron. Tonight we’ll fall to the mid 40s to around 50 before getting into the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon!

After more sun tomorrow, we’ll see some clouds Saturday. Showers look to develop Saturday evening, staying in the forecast for Sunday and into Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.