Advertisement

Great Day!

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure helps to keep us under sunny skies with light winds today, and sunshine continues tomorrow with slightly warmer temps as a warm front moves in to the north. Our next chance of rain holds off until later Saturday as a low pressure system moves in.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s, with the cooler temps near Lake Huron. Tonight we’ll fall to the mid 40s to around 50 before getting into the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon!

After more sun tomorrow, we’ll see some clouds Saturday. Showers look to develop Saturday evening, staying in the forecast for Sunday and into Monday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

WJRT September 30th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT September 30th, 2021 Morning Weather
Our Stretch of Pleasant Weather will Continue...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report
Our Stretch of Pleasant Weather will Continue...
JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report
Seasonably Chilly Again Overnight...
JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report