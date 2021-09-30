Husband of Saginaw Township woman found dead was located in Flint overnight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police have found man that they believe could be involved in the suspicious death of his wife.

Investigators want to question 43-year-old Lonnie Mitchell Jr. in connection with the death of his wife, who was discovered in her home in the 3800 block of Lamplighter Drive in Saginaw Township around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police went to the residence to check on the well-being of the woman. They found her dead inside the residence, but investigators haven’t said how she died.

Police across Michigan were looking for Mitchell Jr. before he was located at an undisclosed location in the city of Flint early Thursday morning, along with his white 2009 Dodge Durango GT.

The investigation into the death of Mitchell’s wife will continue Thursday. Anyone with information about the case should call Saginaw Township police at 989-793-2310 or 911.

