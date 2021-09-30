JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Wednesday was another beauty of a day across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures began on a seasonably chilly note, but readings quickly climbed courtesy of bright sunshine and light & variable wind conditions. Highs for the day stayed in the 60s along the Lake Huron shoreline, while away from the water’s edge some 70s were logged. With clear skies again overnight, lows early Thursday morning will range from the 40s, to lower 50s. Our “normal” low is now 46-degrees.

Our weather winning streak will continue as we close-out the workweek. Bright sunshine and light easterly breezes Thursday will take temperatures up to around the 70-degree mark for the afternoon. By Thursday night, winds will be gradually clocking to the south. This should allow for slightly warmer temperatures on Friday. Most of us will see readings push back into the lower 70s as lots of sun continues to shine down on the ABC12 viewing area.

With southwesterly winds and some sunshine Saturday, the entire area will see highs move easily into the 70s. The trend for the afternoon will be for the clouds to increase. By the end of the day, some rain will be moving in from the west. Once here, we will likely see some off & on type rainfall continuing on through Sunday. On ABC12 News we will let you know if the showers will linger into the workweek, and just how far temperatures will tumble as the rain falls. - JR