Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - No changes to the forecast as our run of fantastic weather continues.

Look for plenty of afternoon sunshine with a calm to light and variable wind.

We’ll top out later this afternoon in the upper 60s closer to the water to mid 70s inland.

Chilly temperatures will kick on some furnaces once again as we dip back into the mid to upper 40s overnight - under a clear sky.

Some patchy fog is possible.

Low-lying areas could bottom out in the upper 30s.

Friday will be repeat performances with slightly warmer temperatures.

Chances for rain increase beginning Saturday night.

We’ll time out our rain chances on ABC12 News.

