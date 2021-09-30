Linden woman deals with complications of ‘long COVID,’ regrets not getting vaccine sooner

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Hanging on by a thread, a Linden woman is counting her blessings tonight.

Doctors describe her case of COVID-19 as being a long hauler, meaning that she continues to deal with some pretty harsh long term effects of the virus.

The woman, who said that her one regret over the last two months, was not getting the vaccine sooner.

Sarah Barclay looks like she might be cleaning up some stuff around the house. But the green cord she’s holding onto is her lifeline of oxygen.

As she slowly makes her way to her room with her 2-year-old daughter to read to her.

Barclay has been home from the hospital for about three weeks following a brutal battle of COVID-19 that left her hospitalized for 16 days in the ICU.

She was one step away from being intubated. Her husband, also hospitalized for 11 days with COVID, say neither were vaccinated.

“I was under the impression that if I got COVID, that it would just be flu like symptoms, and I would quickly bounce back,” she said.

It’s been anything but for the 36-year-old stay at home mother of four, who all also had COVID but were not hospitalized.

Everyday things people do like laundry, or doing cleaning or wiping down the counters -- takes a drastic toll on her vitals-- which is why everywhere she goes -- she’s tethered with oxygen.

“Yesterday I was making my bed and my numbers, my stats dropped and ended up needing the oxygen again,” said Barclay.

Simple household tasks now leave Barclay out of breath and in need of oxygen.

“I would really like people to know if they do get COVID -- to seek medical help right away because you could save your life that way -- just early prevention.”

Speaking of early prevention -- Barclay highly regrets not getting the vaccine sooner.

“I wouldn’t be dealing with this if I would have gotten the vaccine. I let my fears control me, and I was just afraid -- but this is much worse.”

A recent study found out of more than 270,000 COVID-19 patients, nearly one in three had lingering symptoms months later.

