Advertisement

Man who committed fraud to play the Michigan Lottery sent to prison

Viktor Gjonaj told investors he was putting money in real estate, but played the Daily 3 and Daily 4 games instead
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A man who was addicted to the Michigan Lottery has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for a scheme that cost investors more than $23 million.

Viktor Gjonaj of Troy told people that he was plowing their money into real estate deals. Instead, he was playing the Daily 3 and Daily 4 games -- more than $1 million a week by 2019.

Gjonaj believed he had discovered a guaranteed way to win huge jackpots. Instead, he wound up with a felony conviction.

Federal Judge Linda Parker sentenced Gjonaj to 53 months in federal prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Lonnie Mitchell Jr.
Husband of Saginaw Township woman found dead was located in Flint overnight
Lonnie Mitchell Jr.
Saginaw Township police want to question man about wife's death
Lonnie Mitchell Jr.
Saginaw Township police looking for man whose wife was found dead
Saginaw Township police investigating suspicious death
Saginaw Township Suspicious Death