Man who committed fraud to play the Michigan Lottery sent to prison
Viktor Gjonaj told investors he was putting money in real estate, but played the Daily 3 and Daily 4 games instead
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - A man who was addicted to the Michigan Lottery has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for a scheme that cost investors more than $23 million.
Viktor Gjonaj of Troy told people that he was plowing their money into real estate deals. Instead, he was playing the Daily 3 and Daily 4 games -- more than $1 million a week by 2019.
Gjonaj believed he had discovered a guaranteed way to win huge jackpots. Instead, he wound up with a felony conviction.
Federal Judge Linda Parker sentenced Gjonaj to 53 months in federal prison.
