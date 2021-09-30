Man who committed fraud to play the Michigan Lottery sent to prison

DETROIT (AP) - A man who was addicted to the Michigan Lottery has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for a scheme that cost investors more than $23 million.

Viktor Gjonaj of Troy told people that he was plowing their money into real estate deals. Instead, he was playing the Daily 3 and Daily 4 games -- more than $1 million a week by 2019.

Gjonaj believed he had discovered a guaranteed way to win huge jackpots. Instead, he wound up with a felony conviction.

Federal Judge Linda Parker sentenced Gjonaj to 53 months in federal prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.