Michigan health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor’s statement

School mask mandates(KWTX)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - At least three local health departments in Michigan have rescinded or will rescind their school masking requirements.

The announcements came despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

Norm Hess, executive director of the Michigan Association for Local Public Health, says Allegan County plans to repeal its mask mandate Thursday. Berrien County did so Wednesday while the health department for Dickinson and Iron counties acted last week.

School mask mandates in Genesee and Oakland counties remain in place.

Republicans included language in Michigan’s fiscal year 2022 budget bills, which take effect Friday, threatening the funding for agencies that order face coverings in school or impose stiff quarantine requirements for COVID-19 exposure.

Whitmer signed the budget bills Wednesday, but she said the provisions related to local mask and quarantine orders are unconstitutional and have no effect.

