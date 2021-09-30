Michigan partnering with Midwest states on electric vehicle charging network

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is joining four other Midwest states to develop a regional network for charging electric vehicles.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed onto the Regional Electric Vehicle for the Midwest plan with her counterparts in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin to work together on installing electric vehicle charging infrastructure along key commercial corridors.

The plan is aimed at growing jobs, setting up interstate commerce for future success, reducing vehicle emissions, improving public health and advancing innovations. The governors hope to compete for new private investments and federal grants with the plan.

They also hope a reliable network of charging facilities will reduce range anxiety for electric vehicle owners and encourage more people to purchase them. They specifically plan to work together on boosting electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

“Today’s REV Midwest partnership is a bipartisan effort to build the future of mobility and electrification and connect our communities,” Whitmer said. “Our partnership will enable the Midwest to lead on electric vehicle adoption, reduce carbon emissions, spur innovation, and create good-paying jobs.”

The governors estimate that 105,000 new jobs will be created in the utility sector to deploy electric vehicle charging infrastructure over the next decade. The five states plan to work together on building programs to train and support those workers.

“We shouldn’t have to choose between building a cleaner, more equitable state and economic development -- and thankfully, vehicle electrification is an area where we can do both,” said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. “This regional partnership will be critical for addressing emissions from the transportation sector, ensuring folks in every community have cleaner air to breathe, and creating jobs to meet our future workforce needs.”

