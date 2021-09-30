Advertisement

Michigan State Police arrest drug suspect from Flint after chase on I-69

The pursuit ended with deflated tires and a rolling roadblock on I-69 near M-71 in Shiawassee County
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a drug suspect and recovered a significant amount of drugs after a crash and chase down I-69 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Flint Area Narcotics Group and Michigan State Police troopers went to address on Flint’s south side around 3:30 p.m. to arrest a suspect. Police say the suspect got into a vehicle and tried to leave after authorities arrived.

Investigators say the suspect nearly hit several law enforcement officers who were on foot before crashing into a Michigan State Police patrol car and continuing to drive away. Police gave chase through the city of Flint onto I-69.

The pursuit continued west on I-69 into Shiawassee County, where police used Stop Sticks to deflate tires on the suspect’s vehicle and Michigan State Police used a rolling roadblock with three patrol cars to force the suspect to stop near the M-71 interchange.

Police say nobody was injured during the chase and investigators seized “a large amount of narcotics” from the suspect.

The suspect remained in the Flint City Lockup on Thursday while awaiting arraignment on multiple felony charges. Police will continue investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

A photo of a street on Mackinac Island. (WLUC File Photo)
Star Line Ferry offering free trips to Mackinac Island for all medical professionals in October
Chris Harkins is the new state budget director and Julia Dale is the new Michigan Department of...
Whitmer appoints new budget staffers after signing 2022 spending plan
Electric vehicles
Michigan partnering with Midwest states on electric vehicle charging network
Pictured is the former Warwick Living Center where Bethany Christian Services is expected to...
Recall language against three Alma city commissioners approved