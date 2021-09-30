Michigan State Police arrest drug suspect from Flint after chase on I-69

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a drug suspect and recovered a significant amount of drugs after a crash and chase down I-69 on Wednesday afternoon.

The Flint Area Narcotics Group and Michigan State Police troopers went to address on Flint’s south side around 3:30 p.m. to arrest a suspect. Police say the suspect got into a vehicle and tried to leave after authorities arrived.

Investigators say the suspect nearly hit several law enforcement officers who were on foot before crashing into a Michigan State Police patrol car and continuing to drive away. Police gave chase through the city of Flint onto I-69.

The pursuit continued west on I-69 into Shiawassee County, where police used Stop Sticks to deflate tires on the suspect’s vehicle and Michigan State Police used a rolling roadblock with three patrol cars to force the suspect to stop near the M-71 interchange.

Police say nobody was injured during the chase and investigators seized “a large amount of narcotics” from the suspect.

The suspect remained in the Flint City Lockup on Thursday while awaiting arraignment on multiple felony charges. Police will continue investigating the incident.

