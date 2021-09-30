Mt. Morris football team cancels two games after COVID-19 exposure

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The football team from E.A. Johnson High School in Mt. Morris Township will be sitting out its next two games after a COVID-19 exposure.

The Panthers will not play Friday against Montrose Hill-McCloy High School or on Oct. 8 against Ovid-Elsie High School. Both games will be recorded as forfeits and count as losses for Mt. Morris, whose record stands at 2-4 through week 6.

Jeff Kline, the athletic director at E.A. Johnson, said the football team has been quarantined for the next weeks after the COVID-19 exposure. He did not say when or how the team was exposed to the coronavirus.

No other Mt. Morris athletic teams were affected by the football team’s COVID-19 exposure and will continue their seasons as scheduled as of Thursday afternoon.

