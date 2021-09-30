Recall language against three Alma city commissioners approved

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - An effort to recall three Alma city commissioners will move forward.

The Gratiot County Election Commission approved the language to recall Roxann Harrington, Nick Piccolo and Audra Stahl. They have 10 days to appeal the approval.

The petitioners will have two months to collect 745 signatures to put the recall on the ballot.

The recall effort comes after the Alma City Commission voted to approve a rezoning request from Bethany Christian Services to turn the former Warwick Living Center into a shelter for young migrants.

Donald Ayers, who was chairman of the Alma Planning Commission, announced his resignation immediately after the approval vote. The planning commission voted in August to recommend denial of the plans for migrant housing center.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.