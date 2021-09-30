Advertisement

Retired Bay City police officer gets ‘Happy Birthday’ call from President Biden

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Retired Bay City police officer, John Buczek received the call of a lifetime on Wednesday night.

The annual congressional baseball game was played in Washington last night, with the Republicans squeaking out a 13-12 win. A Bay City man was watching that game on TV because his son and his family were at the game, and then all of a sudden, his phone rang.

“Hello, hello, and I hear, hey John, happy 70th birthday, this is Joe Biden and I’m like, pause, and I said thank you Mr. President,” he said.

That’s right, John Buczek’s son is a legislative liaison and was in the Democrats dugout when President Biden arrived at the game.

He asked the President if he would call his dad back in Bay City to wish him a happy 70th birthday, which is Thursday, and the video shows the President on the phone, talking with the surprised retired Bay City police officer.

Buczek’s wife was surprised too.

“He sits up in his chair, and the next thing I hear him say, thank you Mr. President, I couldn’t believe, Mr. President,” she said.

The picture of the President in the dugout with a phone to his ear, talking to Buczek.

“Then a little while later, The New York Times published a picture of him in the dugout saying that they caught Joe Biden on the phone so I’m like, guess who he is talking to, yep, wishing me a happy birthday, it was quite an experience,” he said.

He said that the phone call lasted about four minutes, talking about everything from Satchel Paige to police work.

