Saginaw Township police investigating suspicious death

Police say man could be involved in death of his wife
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Saginaw Township, Mich. (WJRT) (9/29/2021) - Saginaw Township police are looking for a man that they say could be involved in the suspicious death of his wife.

Police were called to a home in the 38-hundred block of Lamplighter Drive at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon to check on the well-being of the woman who lives there. They said the wife of 43-year-old Lonnie Ray Mitchell Jr. was found dead in the home. It’s not clear yet how she died.

Police are trying to find Mitchell to speak with him. If you know where Mitchell is or see him in a white 2009 Dodge Durango GT with the license plate EEV 793, call Saginaw Township police at 989-793-2310 or 911.

Information is limited at this time. We will follow this story on ABC12 News and pass along new information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

