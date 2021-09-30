Saginaw Township police, neighborhood react to apparent domestic violence homicide

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw Township man is expected to be arraigned soon, accused of killing his wife in their home.

It’s the second homicide in the township this year.

The first one was also a case of domestic violence, and the number of domestic violence calls to 9-1-1, in that township alone, is staggering.

“Her employer had called and said she did not show up for work,” says Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl on what prompted police to go to the home in the 3800 block of Lamplighter.

49-year-old Shantina Davenport-Mitchell didn’t show up for work Wednesday and when police showed up at her Saginaw Township home that afternoon, they found her dead. Cause of death has not been disclosed.

The discovery stunned the residents in the typically quiet subdivision.

“It’s a shock, I have been here since 2008, wonderful neighborhood, good people, never imagine something like that happening around here,” says neighbor Chris Sales.

Police wanted to inform her husband, 43-year-old Lonnie Mitchell of her death, but he quickly became a person of interest in the investigation. They alerted police agencies across the state that they wanted to speak with him. Mitchell was found early this morning.

“Detectives were able to locate him in the city of Flint,” says Pussehl.

Mitchell was questioned and is now under arrest, accused of murder. Sales lives across the street and didn’t suspect any problems at the home.

“The fellow there, always said Hi to him, he was always friendly to me, talked a little bit in the morning, how you doing, how are things going,” says Sales.

Police were at the home in January 2020 and arrested Mitchell for domestic violence. Court records indicate Shantina was the victim. The charges were later dropped.

So far, in the first nine months of 2021, there have been 588 domestic violence complaints called in to 9-1-1, in Saginaw Township alone. Pussehl says cases have gone up during the pandemic and they haven’t come down at all.

“It’s something that we battle everyday, were called to incidents of domestic violence and I just wish we could get through to people if they are having a disagreement amongst themselves, walk away, walk away,” he says.

Shantina Davenport-Mitchell had four children from a previous marriage.

While a cause of death was not released, the police bulletin that was put out for Lonnie Mitchell last night indicated they believed he was armed with a firearm.

