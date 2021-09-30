Advertisement

Split Michigan Senate approves election-related bills

Bills would limit access to state voter files, keep election equipment off the internet and require more training
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A divided Michigan Senate has passed bills that are part of an election reform package introduced by Republicans.

The bills passed nearly along party lines Thursday would limit who can access the state voter file, keep voting equipment from being connected to the internet and require election challengers to receive training.

The legislation was supported by majority Republicans and opposed by all but one Democrat Thursday. The measures will go to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer once the House approves changes.

Republicans said it is good to codify existing practices. Democrats expressed concerns that voting for the bills validates 2020 election lies.

The bills passed Thursday are part of the 39-bill package introduced by Senate Republicans in March. Republican State Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly, who served as Michigan secretary of state from 2011 until 2018, sponsored 16 of the bills.

The Secure MI Vote group received approval from the Michigan Board of State Canvassers earlier this week to begin circulating petitions for a citizen initiative that could allow Republicans to enact many of the election reforms without a threat of veto from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The group is seeking to strengthen voter ID requirements at the polls or to obtain absentee ballots, ban unsolicited mailings of absentee voter applications, prohibit third parties from returning absentee ballots and ban political interest groups from holding private voter registration drives.

