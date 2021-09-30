Star Line Ferry offering free trips to Mackinac Island for all medical professionals in October

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJRT) - Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry to Mackinac Island is now offering an unprecedented ‘thank you’ to all frontline medical professionals and first responders.

For the month of October, Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry has committed to giving free trips for frontline workers to Mackinac Island.

“We wanted to find a way to thank those who have done so much to help our families and communities during the pandemic,” said Star Line Chief Executive Officer Jerry Fetty. “Frontline medical professionals and first responders are amazing people who have put themselves in harm’s way to help and protect all of us the past 18 months. We felt it was important to do something to show our appreciation for all they’ve done.

Star Line has announced the specific requirements of who will qualify for the free round-trip tickets. This will include:

Physicians, physician assistants, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and respiratory technicians who have provided direct care to COVID-19 patients

Law enforcement officers including local and federal police officers, state troopers, county sheriffs, and correctional officers

Firefighters including career and volunteer firefighters

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT’s)

911 Dispatchers

“October can be one of the most beautiful and relaxing months to visit Mackinac Island, so we sincerely hope these ‘everyday heroes’ will take advantage of this opportunity to travel to the island,” Fetty said. “Hopefully, this can help brighten one of the few days they have off during these challenging times.”

Sources said that to claim the free ferry pass, qualifying workers should have their employee badge with professional credentials at the Star Line ticket office.

This will be valid at both locations, Mackinaw City or St. Ignace. Star Line’s Mackinaw City.

More information about Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry is available at MackinacFerry.com.

“As Mackinac’s only year-round ferry service, our Star Line family understands the unique challenges in providing continuous, essential services during the pandemic,” Fetty said. “We have great respect and admiration for those frontline medical professionals and first responders.”

