Advertisement

Thieves target several churches in Flint

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - ”Used to be a saying that even when you drove by the church and you had your music loud, and you were driving by because of your consciousness, you would turn it down, out of respect and reverence for the church buddy, you know, obviously, we’re not in those times,” said Flint Pastor, Reggie Flynn.

Reggie Flynn’s disappointment stems from what many believe is an unholy act, breaking into and stealing from a church, including the Foss Avenue Church in Flint where Flynn presides over as pastor.

“We’ve had some Lawn Equipment music equipment, tools, zero turn, which is very expensive. So we’ve had some some valuable assets,” Flynn said.

Flynn says the stolen items were valued at about $50,000.

The most recent theft took place just last week.

“And I just learned from a contact that several other churches have had their equipment and tools and Lawn Equipment stolen as well and that’s recent too,” he said.

Flynn believes those targeting the churches could either be teens or perhaps someone struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Regardless of who it is and why they’re stealing from a church, Flynn offers this message to them.

“We have over the years we have employed people who’ve had criminal records, who have had misdemeanors, and we’ve given them opportunity so the first thing I would say is, If you, if you’re watching this and you need a job. Come see pastor Flynn, and let’s have a conversation,”

“Secondly, I would just say, think about my conscious perspective, the impact that this is having on the community that values the faith,” Flynn said.

Flynn says at least four or five other churches have been targeted.

If you have any information, contact Flint Police.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Star Line offering free ferry rides to medical professionals and first responders
Star Line offering free ferry rides to medical workers and first responders
Flint Ferris Wheel downtown
Flint’s Ferris Wheel building downtown has a new owner
Saginaw Township Police arrest husband of slain wife
Saginaw Township Police arrest husband of slain wife
Flint's Ferris Wheel has new owners
Flint's Ferris Wheel building downtown has a new owner