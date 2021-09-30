Thieves target several churches in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - ”Used to be a saying that even when you drove by the church and you had your music loud, and you were driving by because of your consciousness, you would turn it down, out of respect and reverence for the church buddy, you know, obviously, we’re not in those times,” said Flint Pastor, Reggie Flynn.

Reggie Flynn’s disappointment stems from what many believe is an unholy act, breaking into and stealing from a church, including the Foss Avenue Church in Flint where Flynn presides over as pastor.

“We’ve had some Lawn Equipment music equipment, tools, zero turn, which is very expensive. So we’ve had some some valuable assets,” Flynn said.

Flynn says the stolen items were valued at about $50,000.

The most recent theft took place just last week.

“And I just learned from a contact that several other churches have had their equipment and tools and Lawn Equipment stolen as well and that’s recent too,” he said.

Flynn believes those targeting the churches could either be teens or perhaps someone struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Regardless of who it is and why they’re stealing from a church, Flynn offers this message to them.

“We have over the years we have employed people who’ve had criminal records, who have had misdemeanors, and we’ve given them opportunity so the first thing I would say is, If you, if you’re watching this and you need a job. Come see pastor Flynn, and let’s have a conversation,”

“Secondly, I would just say, think about my conscious perspective, the impact that this is having on the community that values the faith,” Flynn said.

Flynn says at least four or five other churches have been targeted.

If you have any information, contact Flint Police.

