U of M-Flint receives $3.8 million federal grant to build new center

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - University of Michigan-Flint is receiving a $3.8 million federal grant to build a new College of Innovation and Technology.

The grant will be matched with $4.9 million in funding from the C.S. Mott Foundation and other partners, along with additional money, to generate over $10 million in private investment in the center. The project is expected to create 126 new jobs and retain 175 jobs.

University of Michigan-Flint Chancellor Deba Dutta said the 17,000-square-foot College of Innovation and Technology building will provide space for retraining Mid-Michigan workers in high demand occupations, such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging technology.

The university hasn’t announced where the new building will be located.

“This catalytic investment in support of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology development will serve as the entryway for industry and community partners to advance economic growth in the region,” he said.

The U.S. Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration is providing the $3.8 million federal grant from CARES Act funds. The agency received $1.5 billion to distribute for economic development projects that prevent, prepare for or respond to COVID-19.

“The pandemic exposed the need for economic diversification and resiliency in many regions across the United States,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “This EDA investment on the University of Michigan-Flint campus will fuel innovation and entrepreneurship and ensure our nation recovers from the pandemic and builds back stronger.”

