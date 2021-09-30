U of M, MSU sexual abuse survivors and advocates push for passage of new legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -“You know, this is setting a national precedent,” said Underground Railroad community engagement director, Allie Martinez.

Two high profile cases of sexual abuse involving two university team doctors and hundreds of victims is forcing Michigan lawmakers to take a long hard look at how state laws deal with cases of abuse.

Allie Martinez is the community engagement director at Underground Railroad an organization that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human slavery in Saginaw County.

“They cannot ignore the pleas of survivors, and it’s our essentially our moment of shame, but also our opportunity to spotlight, our commitment to making sure that this doesn’t happen again,” Martinez said.

The Empowering Survivors Legislative Package seeks to retroactively enable survivors to file suit for damages.

This includes the ability to go after institutions like universities that would no longer have the protection of an immunity defense if they knew of prior sexual misconduct and failed to act.

“Absolutely and it shouldn’t be up to victims and survivors to do that, right, so I shouldn’t have to, you know if I’ve been victimized. I shouldn’t have to bring mine victimization forward to ensure that justice is served,” she said.

The bills if passed, would also give survivors more time to file lawsuits that might otherwise be barred by a statue of limitations. Former U of M team doctor Robert Anderson’s cases of abuse go back to the sixties.

“Imagine being in your early 20s or early 30s your 40s your 50s and realizing I finally feel like I’m in a place where I can come forward and then being told, sorry, it’s too late,” Martinez said.

