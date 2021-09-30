Whitmer appoints new budget staffers after signing 2022 spending plan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has new top advisers on the state budget a day after she signed the spending plan for Michigan’s 2022 fiscal year into law.

Whitmer appointed a new state budget director and a new Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget director on Thursday.

Chris Harkins, the current Senate Fiscal Agency director since January 2019, will become the new state budget director. He succeeds Dave Massaron, who is leaving the Whitmer administration.

Harkins was appointed to lead the Senate Fiscal Agency by Republicans. He has several years of experience in state government and the House Republican Policy Office.

“Budgets are the embodiment of the priorities of our citizenry, and I look forward to putting my state budget experience to work to once again find common ground with the legislature as we create another strong budget for next year,” Harkins said.

Julia Dale, the current assistant attorney general in charge of the Business and Charities Section, has been tapped to become the next Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget director. She takes over from Brom Stibitz, who orchestrated state employees’ switch to remote work during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I look forward to building on the Department’s exceptional customer service to Michigan residents, state employees, and businesses,” Dale said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.