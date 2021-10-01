ELGA Credit Union kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness month

MID-MICHIAGN, Mich. (WJRT) - ELGA Credit Union kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness month in a big way on Friday!

So many of our ABC12 viewers have survived breast cancer, love someone with breast cancer, or worry about the risk for breast cancer.

Friday was a chance to help make a difference in the community -- with a sea of pink!

After a year where many cancer patients also were battling COVID-19, organizers said that the reason to support those fighting, is much stronger.

“It’s hard, you’re tying to stay positive, you’re trying to cheer them on but it takes a village and it takes a family and I think that everybody working together to support each other, that’s how you get through it,” said Mallory Hazard, am ELGA employee.

They don’t have a specific goal this year, but ELGA told ABC12 that they have seen an overwhelming amount of support throughout the day.

All proceeds will be donated to the Hurley Breast Cancer Patient Navigation Program which provides cancer patients with support and relieve financial burdens so they can concentrate on treatment, wellness, and recovery.

For those didn’t get a chance to stop by on Friday to donate, the credit union will be collecting all month long. Those who want to can stop in at any of their branch locations to donate.

