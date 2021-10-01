Employees and supporters protest vaccine mandate at Ascension Genesys Hospital

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township is like so many employers right now-- requiring it’s employees to get vaccinated. If they don’t, they could lose their jobs.

“You know what I love about my job. Everyday I make a difference,” said ER nurse Tammy Harmon.

Her voice cracks a bit-- when she talks about being a nurse. It’s clear she is passionate about providing the best care possible for her patients.

“I leave this place and I know today that little old lady or with that baby or whatever it may be, with that family, I made a difference and that’s why I’m here. That’s why we love nursing and that’s why we do what we do,” said Harmon.

But, she may soon have to leave her job in the ER at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc over her decision not to receive a COVID vaccine-- now mandated for hospital employees.

“You have no idea how much that griefs my soul. You have no idea how much that saddens me immensely,” Harmon said.

It’s why instead of being inside treating patients- Harmon was outside carrying a protest sign, hoping to send a message to her employers.

“I’m out here today because I want the same choice that I have allowed and advocated for my patients for 28 years,” Harmon said.

Harmon was joined by few dozen others protesting not only the vaccine mandate for hospital employees-- but also the continuation of mask mandates for schools in Genesee County.

“Employers have their rights, obviously. I’m hoping that we change their minds. I’m hoping that we change the minds of employers everywhere,” Michelle said.

Harmon-who was diagnosed with COVID-19 three weeks ago is due back to work Oct. 6. A week before the vaccine mandate at the hospital goes into effect.

She wonders if that will be her last week at the place she loves.

“A gun to my head is not a choice. Plain and simple,” Harmon said.

ABC12 reached out to Ascension for comment on Friday’s protest-- and are still waiting to hear back.

