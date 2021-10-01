Advertisement

Fatal car crash in Isabella County

MSP respond to a fatal car crash in Isabella County(Jonathan Benallack | Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Mount Pleasant Troopers are investigate a fatal crash in Isabella County that occurred Thursday night.

Troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post said that they were dispatched to East bound US-10 near North Chippewa Road, Isabella County, Wise Township for a single vehicle crash.

Police said that the vehicle was traveling West on US-10 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled multiple times, coming to a rest in the East bound lanes of travel.

Troopers said that the driver, a 59-year-old Oakland County man, was alone in the vehicle. He was then taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland where he later died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said that the crash is under investigation.

