Flint fire trucks delivering pizzas next week to check on smoke detectors

Some customers with properly working smoke detectors will get free pizza
Flint Fire Department
Flint Fire Department(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Domino’s Pizza customers in Flint may be surprised at who shows up to deliver their pizza next week.

The Flint Fire Department will be delivering some pizzas with fire trucks to randomly selected customers of the Domino’s location at 4402 Fenton Road from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

But firefighters will do more than drop off dinner. They plan to check out smoke detectors in the homes to make sure they are working.

Customers who have properly functioning smoke alarms will receive a free pizza. If smoke alarms are not working or not present, firefighters will install new models for free or replace the batteries.

“Fire safety is extremely important,” said Ron Asmar, franchise owner of Domino’s in Flint. “We’re excited to partner with the NFPA and Aransas Pass Fire Department for a program that not only promotes the safety of our friends and neighbors, but rewards those who make fire safety a priority.”

The event coincides with Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 3 to 9 across the United States.

“In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds,” said Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton. “Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out. These steps can make all of the difference and we hope to raise awareness about them through our partnership with Domino’s.”

Customers around the Domino’s Pizza location on Fenton Road can call 810-234-5333 to place an order on Wednesday and become eligible for delivery from a fire truck.

