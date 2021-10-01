Flint man named one of 10 best home care workers in U.S.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is receiving a high honor.

Greg Gorton has worked as a home care worker for Right At Home in Grand Blanc since 2005. His dedication is now being recognized in a very big way as one of the top 10 home care workers in the country.

“Greg is so much more than just a caregiver. Greg goes into homes and can create a bond with our clients and their families that puts them at ease which in turn fosters an atmosphere to provide exceptional care, almost effortlessly,” one of his co-workers wrote in the nomination letter to the Home Care Association of America.

Gorton said he enjoys his work.

“I get to spread some good, love, joy into this world and I’ve had this great opportunity of working with them right at home,” he said. “They’ve allowed me this format to go into people’s homes. Home’s truly where the heart’s at.”

Gorton said his goal is to lift others up during tough times.

“Most of the time, when I walk in, the people just light up,” he said.

Gorton recognizes the responsibility that comes with being a home care worker.

“I think it’s part of this, whatever I’m blessed with, with God’s love in my heart, being extremely kind and compassionate and empathetic and being a really good listener, trying not to force my will,” he said.

Recognition from the Home Care Association of America means the world to Gorton.

“I’m overwhelmed. I’m just about speechless,” he said.

Gorton will receive his award during a formal presentation at the State Capitol in Lansing on Nov. 3.

