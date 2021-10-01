Foodie Friday: Cochina Mio serves up Mexican fare during Hispanic Heritage Month

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hispanic Heritage Month continues until Oct. 15.

Cochina Mio, which is located at 3322 Davison Road in Flint, provided a tutorial on how to cook some favorite Mexican dishes.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and closed on weekends. Call 810-336-0926 with any questions.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.