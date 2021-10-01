Advertisement

A former Flint mayor will soon be recognized for his achievements

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Another prominent Flint resident will soon be recognized for his achievements in the Vehicle City.

A World War Two veteran and former Buick foundry maintenance supervisor - this Flint icon will soon stand beside automotive greats and other pillars of the Flint community.

Floyd McCree is best known as Flint mayor from 1966 to 1968. One of the first black mayor’s of a major city.

He also served as a Flint City Commissioner for 12 years.

Now, a whole new generation will get to know the man.

The City of Flint commissioned Joe Rundell to create a statue of McCree to celebrate his accomplishments.

The artist is best known for some of his other creations - which include notable automotive pioneers Chevrolet, Buick, Durant and Champion.

But Rundell has a personal connection to McCree which helped with the statue’s design.

“I used to go to some of the commission meetings downtown when he was heading those - and when he became mayor,” he said.

It was at those meetings - Rundell got a glimpse of McCree’s skill as both a politician and activist.

“Him being able to field questions off the floor. He was always able to do that. So, I thought he was a pretty smart man,” said Rundell.

Another way that he got to know McCree was through his involvement to help to end the Detroit riots of 1967, as well as being an advocate for open housing ordinances in Flint neighborhoods.

“A lot of it was, what was happening in Rollingwood subdivision. And, when the first family moved in, they actually moved in right next to me,” he said.

This will be Rundell’s 13th statue, the first one of an African-American.

McCree is expected to be revealed after bronzing is completed sometime later this year.

