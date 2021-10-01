Genesee County Salvation Army is looking to hire bell ringers for the holiday season

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Salvation Army of Genesee County is looking to hire bell ringers for the upcoming 2021 Red Kettle Campaign that will begin the week of Nov. 9.

Applications will be taken Friday, Oct. 15, and Monday, Oct. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Citadel Corps in downtown Flint.

Major Kathy Hellstrom of the Salvation Army said that she expects each location to hire nearly 40 more workers.

“It’s not an easy job because of the outdoor environment. The position will pay $9.65 an hour, but there may be some bonuses for job performance,” said Hellstrom.

Those interested in the bell ringer position must be at least 18-years-old and will also be required to show proof of a valid driver’s license or state ID, Social Security card and a schedule of availability.

“We operate around 50 kettles in the county and they’re open, in some cases, 10:00 to 8:00, 10 hours a day, six days a week, so we’ve got thousands of hours of time. We also need volunteers as well, but we can’t find enough people ready to volunteer, so that’s where these folks come in,” she said.

The Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringing season begins Friday, Nov.12 and continues through Dec. 24.

“A lot of the folks we end up hiring lack some of the job history and basic job skills, so we give them an opportunity to work on those skills and to gain work employment and get better. Those folks have an opportunity to market themselves,” said Hellstrom.

The Salvation Army said that worker’s will be expected to ring bells every day except Sundays and on Thanksgiving Day.

The application process is said to take around 60 minutes to complete. For more information, call The Salvation Army at 810-232-2199.

Salvation Army hiring bell ringers for the 2021 holiday season (The Salvation Army)

