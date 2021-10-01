Genesee County sheriff looking for alleged drug trafficker

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office issued a plea Friday for information about an alleged drug trafficker.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said Keenan Eugene Reese Jr. allegedly led one of Genesee County’s largest drug trafficking organizations. The GHOST team recently raided a residence tied to the organization, where they found a combined 1 kilogram of opiates.

Swanson said the raid netted Genesee County’s largest ever fentanyl bust, along with other significant amounts of heroin and cocaine. He said the drugs have a combined street value of over $1 million and represent about 3,000 doses of potentially lethal drugs.

Investigators have determined Reese is a person of interest in the investigation. Swanson said law enforcement wants to talk with him about the alleged crimes.

“Keenan Eugene Reese Jr. is responsible for destroying thousands of lives,” Swanson said.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team -- or GHOST -- investigated the drug trafficking organization for over a year before the raid at an undisclosed location in September. Two people were inside the house, including a teenager younger than 17 years old armed with an AR-15 rifle in a bedroom.

“That’s what doing these intense, long, patient operations can do. They lead to where big operations are either hiding their money or their dope. And if it’s their dope, it’s gone before they hit the street,” Swanson said.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson holds a photo of over 1 kilogram of opiates seized during a recent drug bust, including the county's largest ever amount of fentanyl. (source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office)

He said the drug seizure potentially saved thousands of lives by preventing the opiates from reaching the streets.

“This is a big deal, and that’s why GHOST keeps working around the clock to not only protect people but to find these that are pouring that poison into our system,” Swanson said.

He asked the public to provide police with information on where they can find Reese. Tips can be left anonymously by calling the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Swanson also called on Reese to turn himself in before investigators find him.

“You can keep running, but we’re going to find you. Everybody gets caught,” Swanson said.

