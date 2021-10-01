Grand Blanc Township Police cracking down on drag racers

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - ”It seem like it’s early, early, early morning or else late at night. 11:30-12:00,” said homeowner, Linda Lynzi.

Linda Lynzi has lived on Hill Road close to the on-ramp at I-475 in Grand Blanc Township for decades.

“Every once in a while you just hear them flying down the road,” Lynzi said.

The township’s police department has learned that I-475 near Hill Road “is becoming the new drag racing hot spot in Genesee County,” according to a Facebook post that includes a photo of skid marks on the pavement.

“It’s a big issue, it’s really loud,” said homeowner, Shayla Hamblin.

Loud enough to wake up Shayla Hamblin’s 3 year old in the middle of the night.

“The other night, I heard it for like 10 minutes straight,” Hamblin said

People who live in the area said that it’s been going on for awhile now and they’re worried if it continues, someone will get hurt

“I can sleep through it she’s a little lighter sleeper than I am. But yeah, I hear it everyday,” said homeowner, Chad Machusak.

These homeowners believe drag racing is responsible for the disturbance taking place in their community.

“It’s just like a race track. I’ll hear these roars and it sounds like they are going to take off,” Lynzi said.

Residents in the area know that is area is harder than other for police to patrol.

“They know that they can punch it right off that light and the cop can’t sit anywhere unless he pulls over there on the side of the road and is sitting right there,”Machusak said.

Grand Blanc Township Police agree, sharing this warning on social media for those taking part in the very dangerous and illegal activity on I-475 and Hill Road.

The homeowners said that they hope police put a stop to it before somebody gets hurt.

“Oh yeah, there’s been an accident in the front yard already since we’ve been here. A couple of them,” Machusak said.

Some homeowners are still worried about how police plan to patrol the area.

“I’m hoping, but there’s really nowhere they can park. There’s no street they can patrol that,” Hamblin said.

Police said that people caught drag racing can be arrested and face reckless driving charges, as well as have their vehicle impounded and face possible fines.

