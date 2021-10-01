Advertisement

Grand Blanc Township Police cracking down on drag racers

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - ”It seem like it’s early, early, early morning or else late at night. 11:30-12:00,” said homeowner, Linda Lynzi.

Linda Lynzi has lived on Hill Road close to the on-ramp at I-475 in Grand Blanc Township for decades.

“Every once in a while you just hear them flying down the road,” Lynzi said.

The township’s police department has learned that I-475 near Hill Road “is becoming the new drag racing hot spot in Genesee County,” according to a Facebook post that includes a photo of skid marks on the pavement.

“It’s a big issue, it’s really loud,” said homeowner, Shayla Hamblin.

Loud enough to wake up Shayla Hamblin’s 3 year old in the middle of the night.

“The other night, I heard it for like 10 minutes straight,” Hamblin said

People who live in the area said that it’s been going on for awhile now and they’re worried if it continues, someone will get hurt

“I can sleep through it she’s a little lighter sleeper than I am. But yeah, I hear it everyday,” said homeowner, Chad Machusak.

These homeowners believe drag racing is responsible for the disturbance taking place in their community.

“It’s just like a race track. I’ll hear these roars and it sounds like they are going to take off,” Lynzi said.

Residents in the area know that is area is harder than other for police to patrol.

“They know that they can punch it right off that light and the cop can’t sit anywhere unless he pulls over there on the side of the road and is sitting right there,”Machusak said.

Grand Blanc Township Police agree, sharing this warning on social media for those taking part in the very dangerous and illegal activity on I-475 and Hill Road.

It has come to our attention I-475, near E. Hill Rd. is becoming the new drag racing hot spot in Genesee County. NEWS...

Posted by Grand Blanc Township Police Department on Thursday, September 30, 2021

The homeowners said that they hope police put a stop to it before somebody gets hurt.

“Oh yeah, there’s been an accident in the front yard already since we’ve been here. A couple of them,” Machusak said.

Some homeowners are still worried about how police plan to patrol the area.

“I’m hoping, but there’s really nowhere they can park. There’s no street they can patrol that,” Hamblin said.

Police said that people caught drag racing can be arrested and face reckless driving charges, as well as have their vehicle impounded and face possible fines.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Grand Blanc Township Police cracking down on drag racers
Police looking to crack down on drag racing in Grand Blanc TWP.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
Michigan Secretary of State changes law that will lift driver’s license suspensions for thousands
'GHOST' operations nets largest seizure of fentanyl ever
'GHOST' operations nets largest seizure of fentanyl ever
Andrea Schroeder
Northern Oakland County lawmaker dies after years-long battle with cancer