Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor’s vow

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Four local health departments in Michigan have rescinded their school masking requirements despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

Allegan County and the Barry-Eaton District repealed their mask mandates Thursday. Berrien County did so Wednesday, while the health department for Dickinson and Iron counties acted last week.

Whitmer signed the spending plan Wednesday but said the provisions related to local mask and quarantine orders are unconstitutional and have no effect. The state will not withhold funding. The issue could go to court.

