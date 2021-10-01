Advertisement

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor’s vow

FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer on Wednesday, Sept. 29 will deem some Republican-backed budget provisions unconstitutional attempts to restrict COVID-19 public health measures but allow language limiting potential state and municipal vaccination requirements. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Four local health departments in Michigan have rescinded their school masking requirements despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

Allegan County and the Barry-Eaton District repealed their mask mandates Thursday. Berrien County did so Wednesday, while the health department for Dickinson and Iron counties acted last week.

Whitmer signed the spending plan Wednesday but said the provisions related to local mask and quarantine orders are unconstitutional and have no effect. The state will not withhold funding. The issue could go to court.

