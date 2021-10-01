Husband of slain wife in Saginaw Township arraigned

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The husband of a woman found dead in her Saginaw Township home was arraigned today.

Lonnie Mitchell faces an open murder charged in connection with the death of Shantina Davenport-Mitchell.

Police said that she was shot to death in her home Wednesday.

Detectives arrested Lonnie Mitchell Thursday morning in Flint. He is being held in jail with no bond.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.