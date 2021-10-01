Advertisement

Husband of slain wife in Saginaw Township arraigned

Lonnie Mitchell Jr.
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The husband of a woman found dead in her Saginaw Township home was arraigned today.

Lonnie Mitchell faces an open murder charged in connection with the death of Shantina Davenport-Mitchell.

Police said that she was shot to death in her home Wednesday.

Detectives arrested Lonnie Mitchell Thursday morning in Flint. He is being held in jail with no bond.

