I-475 drag racing allegations prompt stern warning from police

Grand Blanc Township police assigning resources to prevent racing on the freeway near Hill Road
Grand Blanc Township police say they will not tolerate drag racing on this stretch of I-475...
Grand Blanc Township police say they will not tolerate drag racing on this stretch of I-475 near Hill Road.(source: Grand Blanc Township Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are taking immediate action to prevent drag racing along a stretch of I-475 in Grand Blanc Township.

The township’s police department has learned that I-475 near Hill Road “is becoming the new drag racing hot spot in Genesee County,” according to a Facebook post that includes a photo of skid marks on the pavement.

But officers say they will not tolerate openly illegal activity like racing. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department says additional resources will be assigned to “address this reckless behavior.”

Police pointed out that anyone caught drag racing on a public roadway could be arrested on a reckless driving charge and spectators could receive tickets. Any vehicles used in illegal racing can be impounded.

“Traffic safety is always one of our main priorities,” Grand Blanc Township Police say. “We will not allow this behavior to endanger lives in our community.”

