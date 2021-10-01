I-475 drag racing allegations prompt stern warning from police

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are taking immediate action to prevent drag racing along a stretch of I-475 in Grand Blanc Township.

The township’s police department has learned that I-475 near Hill Road “is becoming the new drag racing hot spot in Genesee County,” according to a Facebook post that includes a photo of skid marks on the pavement.

But officers say they will not tolerate openly illegal activity like racing. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department says additional resources will be assigned to “address this reckless behavior.”

Police pointed out that anyone caught drag racing on a public roadway could be arrested on a reckless driving charge and spectators could receive tickets. Any vehicles used in illegal racing can be impounded.

“Traffic safety is always one of our main priorities,” Grand Blanc Township Police say. “We will not allow this behavior to endanger lives in our community.”

It has come to our attention I-475, near E. Hill Rd. is becoming the new drag racing hot spot in Genesee County. NEWS... Posted by Grand Blanc Township Police Department on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.