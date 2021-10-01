Advertisement

JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Thursday was another beautiful day across Mid-Michigan, and it was the fourth day in a row of dry weather.  Some parts of the area are still struggling a little bit to get rid of what’s left of last week’s heavy rainfall.  Things will remain quiet overnight with fair skies expected.  With very light breezes turning in from the south, we will likely see temperatures early Friday morning a little bit warmer than what we’ve seen the past couple of nights.

Our dry weather streak will continue for Friday.  It will be another beautiful autumn day with bright sunshine, light southerly breezes, and comfortable temperatures.  Highs for the day will move easily into the 70s.  Our “normal” high is now 67-degrees.  All will stay quiet for Friday night too.  High clouds moving in from the west, along with a light south-southwesterly breeze prevailing, will allow temperatures to remain in the 50s early Saturday morning.

If you want to make plans for outdoor activities this weekend, I think you’ll want to take advantage of Saturday morning’s conditions.  We will begin the day with some sunshine, but by day’s end, showers will be moving in from the west.  Before the showers move in, highs will once again move easily into the 70s.  On ABC12 News we will tell you how long the rain may hang around once it gets started. - JR

