Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - October starts off feeling more like early September with highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s and lots of sunshine.

Tonight won’t be as chilly as we drift down into the mid 50s.

Most of Saturday will be dry with increasing cloudiness and some evening showers developing.

It will be a very warm day with highs near 80 degrees.

Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend with a more general rain pattern.

A few thunderstorms are also possible.

Temperatures cool off to the low 70s.

Next week starts off with some showers.

We’ll time out the rain and let you know how much to expect on ABC12 News.

