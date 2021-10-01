MI Catastrophic injury patients hope, pray for reform laws

GAINES, Mich. (WJRT) - Holding onto hope and calling for reform. It’s patients like Bill Nagy, who suffered catastrophic injuries from an auto accident four years ago, begging state lawmakers for help and to take action.

It’s been three months to the date since the second part of Michigan’s new auto insurance reform laws went into effect.

Those changes have meant a drastic reduction in benefits for thousands of catastrophic injury patients like Bill -- who are now fighting for medical care and reimbursements.

The message here is that they should be grandfathered into this coverage since they paid into this coverage prior to these reforms going into effect.

”All I know is that I flipped over and hit the truck and they found my helmet 45 feet away from me. A full face helmet with the chinstraps still strapped up,” said Nagy.

Bill Nagy was involved in a motorcycle accident in North Carolina four years ago.

It left him with two brain injuries, a broken nose, collar bones, ribs -- too many injuries to list. He also lost his right leg.

His lifeline has been the care and support of his wife Jody -- but also his occupational therapist, massage therapist, and physical therapist who assist him because he requires 24-hour care.

But, under the state’s auto insurance reform laws, the amount the insurance companies are reimbursed for care has been drastically reduced by 45%.

Fighting back tears, Bill spoke about how this will directly impact him.

“You might as well --- I’ll be in a chair the rest of my life,” he said.

Bill’s wife Jody calling the situation and inaction of state lawmakers -- wreckless.

“You take away the OT and the PT -- and you see the progress that has happened with it and all of a sudden the progress stops -- it is just mind blowing that they can do this,” said Bill’s wife Jody.

In the mean time, she stresses, she worries, she hopes, she prays -- her husband will be able to continue receiving the desperate care he needs.

“I take everything one day at a time. I can’t look past that one day because if I look past that one day -- it becomes overwhelming,” she said.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey has said he is waiting for more data-- before he decides if the laws should be tweaked.

