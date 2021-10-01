Michigan posts third-best economic growth for second quarter

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic was among the best in the U.S.

New figures from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis show the state’s economic growth during the second fiscal quarter in April, May and June was the third highest among all 50 states.

Michigan’s economy grew by 8.3% during those three months behind only Nevada at 9.7% and Hawaii at 8.9%.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the economic growth is a credit to all of Michigan’s efforts to beat back COVID-19, from 23 fiscal relief programs to $240 million allocated to small businesses across the state.

“Thanks to our tireless efforts to beat back the virus and invest in our families, communities, and small businesses, Michigan has the third-fastest growing economy in the country,” she said.

Michigan’s unemployment rate fell below 5% in July, as businesses created 31,000 more jobs. The state unemployment rate has been dropping for 17 months since peaking during the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020.

“This is great news for our state as we continue our strong economic recovery,” said Tim Daman, president and CEO of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce. “This data supports the resiliency of our business community, workforce and strong economic climate.”

