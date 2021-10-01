Advertisement

Michigan posts third-best economic growth for second quarter

State economy grew by 8.3% in three months last spring behind only Nevada and Hawaii
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic was among the best in the U.S.

New figures from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis show the state’s economic growth during the second fiscal quarter in April, May and June was the third highest among all 50 states.

Michigan’s economy grew by 8.3% during those three months behind only Nevada at 9.7% and Hawaii at 8.9%.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the economic growth is a credit to all of Michigan’s efforts to beat back COVID-19, from 23 fiscal relief programs to $240 million allocated to small businesses across the state.

“Thanks to our tireless efforts to beat back the virus and invest in our families, communities, and small businesses, Michigan has the third-fastest growing economy in the country,” she said.

Michigan’s unemployment rate fell below 5% in July, as businesses created 31,000 more jobs. The state unemployment rate has been dropping for 17 months since peaking during the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020.

“This is great news for our state as we continue our strong economic recovery,” said Tim Daman, president and CEO of the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce. “This data supports the resiliency of our business community, workforce and strong economic climate.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) through its Office of Climate and...
Panel to advise state on reducing lead in drinking water
Grand Blanc Township police say they will not tolerate drag racing on this stretch of I-475...
I-475 drag racing allegations prompt stern warning from police
Grand Blanc Township police helped untangled seven squirrels tied together by their tails on...
Seven squirrels get tails untangled with help from Grand Blanc Township police
New $1,922,131 investment coming to improve water quality in the Saginaw Bay Watershed says Sen. Stabenow and Gov. Whitmer