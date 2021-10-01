Michigan Secretary of State changes law that will lift driver’s license suspensions for thousands

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - New laws taking effect Friday will lift drivers license suspensions for 73,000 Michiganders.

Of those 73,000 drivers, those getting the lifted suspension are those drivers who may have failed to pay tickets or court fines or failed to appear in court for certain non-moving and other violations.

“By lifting suspensions for non-moving violations, we are enabling tens of thousands of Michiganders to drive to work, pick up their children from school, and more fully participate in their communities,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We are proud to implement this new law in support of Michiganders across the state.”

Sources said that thousands of Michiganders will be able to use their existing license again, or get a new one.

MDOS said that they will host a virtual event to answer drivers’ questions and provide guidance in navigating the new law this fall. Information for the virtual session will be posted to Michigan.gov/SOSCleanSlate in the coming weeks.

