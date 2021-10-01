Mother and son dead after apparent murder-suicide in Saginaw area

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a mother and son are dead after an alleged murder-suicide in the Saginaw area discovered early Friday morning.

The Buena Vista Township Police Department issued a missing persons report for a 48-year-old woman just after 6 a.m. Her body was found in a residence in the 300 block of North 21st Street in Saginaw a short time later after a friend returned home from work.

Police say the woman died of gunshot wounds.

Buena Vista Township police responded to an apparent suicide about 10 hours earlier around 8 p.m. Thursday in the area of Wadworth and Outer drives, which is a short distance from the residence where the woman died.

The person who died in that incident was identified as the woman’s son. Investigators believe the son shot and killed the woman before taking his own life.

Police did not identify the person found dead after the alleged suicide and ABC12 News is not identifying the woman who died in the incident. Buena Vista Township and Saginaw police will continue investigating the incident.

