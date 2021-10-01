New $1,922,131 investment coming to improve water quality in the Saginaw Bay Watershed says Sen. Stabenow and Gov. Whitmer

WASHINGTON D.C, (WJRT) - U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have announced a new $1,922,131 investment planning to improve water quality in the Saginaw Bay Watershed.

Stabenow, who is the chairwoman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry bring this investment into just one of 17 projects included in the Farm Bill.

The project plans to bring local partners, including the Michigan Sugar Company, Environmental Tillage Systems and Blue Water Conservation District, to work with farmers and offer them incentives to begin using a strip till system and cover crops in the Saginaw Bay watershed.

It is said that this will reduce nutrient and sediment loss in nearby waterways.

“Bringing together local leaders to work with farmers on the ground will help improve our rivers, lakes, and streams in the Saginaw Bay Watershed,” said Senator Stabenow. “This new partnership will build on the historic investments in land and water conservation that we have already made across the state, which are strengthening local economies and preserving our Michigan way of life for generations to come.”

The new $1,922,131 investment, plans to be matched by private investments, which will then improve water quality in the Saginaw Bay Watershed.

“Today’s grant brings together farmers and local leaders to improve water quality and protect precious natural resources in the Saginaw Bay Watershed,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am grateful to Senator Stabenow for her leadership, and I look forward to the impact this partnership will have on our families, farms, and local economies for decades to come. As a state, we will continue making investments to bolster water infrastructure and protect natural resources to ensure that every community has the resources it needs to succeed.”

Sources said that in Michigan, the 17 projects from the 2018 Farm Bill have received over $161 million total in federal funding and partner contributions.

“Our entire team here at The Nature Conservancy is honored to receive this RCPP grant and excited to work with our grower and project partners in the Saginaw Bay Watershed to get more conservation on the ground,” said Helen Taylor, State Director of The Nature Conservancy Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.