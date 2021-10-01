Advertisement

Norfolk Southern to Announce Q3 2021 Earnings on October 27

Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) will announce its third-quarter financial results during a live conference call and internet webcast at 8:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Quarterly earnings results will be released in advance of the call and a press release will be posted on the Investors page of the company's website.

What:

Norfolk Southern Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. EDT

How to Participate:

Teleconference: 877-869-3847 (Dial in several minutes prior to call start.)

Live webcast: Go to www.norfolksouthern.com under the Investors section.

Audio Replay:

Audio replay: Following the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-660-6853 and access number 13723754 until November 3, 2021. The replay also will be available as an MP3 downloadable podcast in the Investors section of the company's website.

For electronic notification of earnings events, subscribe to NSInvest, Norfolk Southern's email distribution list for news releases on earnings and issues pertaining to the financial performance of Norfolk Southern.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

