Northern Oakland County lawmaker dies after years-long battle with cancer

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Communities in northern Oakland County are mourning the loss of their advocate in Lansing.

Republican State Rep. Andrea Schroeder of Independence Township died of stomach cancer on Friday. She was in the middle of her second term representing the 43rd District around Clarkston, Clintonville and Waterford Township in Lansing.

“Even in the worst days of her illness, Andrea Schroeder was a tireless and selfless friend who always put the needs of others before her own,” said House Speaker Jason Wentworth. “When we were all worried about her health and her comfort, she was more concerned about helping the people she represented who had called into the office, finding out what was going on in each of our lives, sharing the latest news about her children, working with the close staff for whom she cared so much, and helping everyone around her succeed with their own personal priorities.”

She is survived by her husband and three children.

Schroeder issued a press release on Sept. 14 announcing the return of stomach cancer, which originally was diagnosed in August 2018. She underwent a total gastrectomy in 2019 to remove her stomach, along with parts of her esophagus, lymph nodes and small intestine.

Schroeder, who was the majority whip for the House Republican Caucus, said she fought off some general infections earlier this year before doctors determined that her cancer had returned over the summer.

“We are struggling with her loss today, but even more we are all feeling deeply for the close family and friends who have lost such a wonderful person,” Wentworth said. “Andrea’s family has requested time and space to grieve and make their arrangements, and I ask that everyone please respect their wishes during this difficult time.”

Schroeder was a teacher, sales executive and consultant before she ran for the State House in 2018.

Schroeder’s office remains open for constituents by calling 517-373-0615 or emailing andreaschroeder@house.mi.gov. There was no immediate word Friday on the process to fill the remainder of her term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.