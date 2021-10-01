Advertisement

Panel to advise state on reducing lead in drinking water

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) through its Office of Climate and...
The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) through its Office of Climate and Energy is charged with formulating and overseeing implementation of the MI Healthy Climate Plan, a roadmap to reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide, with input from the Council on Climate Solutions.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A panel of experts is being assembled to advise Michigan officials on how to reduce lead in drinking water. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced the creation of the seven-member panel on Friday.

Academic and water system engineering experts will be selected for the panel which will meet on a regular schedule and be available as a resource on an as-needed basis.

The state is pushing efforts to reduce lead exposures caused by aging water distribution infrastructure in several communities with the goal of removing lead contamination from drinking water statewide.

The agency says its Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division regulates 2,685 public drinking water systems under the state’s Lead and Copper Rule.

