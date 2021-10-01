Police chase spans Saginaw, Bay, Genesee Counties as driver believed police don’t chase anymore

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Dramatic video of a high-speed chase that spanned three counties and the reason the man gave for driving off has law enforcement agencies concerned.

The chase started in Saginaw Township Wednesday night, and went on for about an hour, ending in Genesee County

It appears at this point, the man told police that he didn’t think police chase drivers anymore and while several officers and agencies got involved, they got a big assist from the Michigan State Police helicopter, known as Trooper 3.

It was around a quarter to nine Wednesday night when a Saginaw Township Police officer attempts to stop a speeding driver.

“Northbound, (unintelligible) trying to catch a white car at an extreme high rate of speed,” the police officer says in recordings obtained through Broadcastify.

The car gets on I-675, to I-75 northbound, into Bay County. The Michigan State Police helicopter, known as Trooper 3, is in the air.

”We do have it on camera I believe, heading northbound,” the person in Trooper 3 says.

The driver in the white vehicle jumps on U.S. 10, heading for Midland, but then turns around.

“Oh, he is hitting the median turnaround he is going to flipping back eastbound,” the trooper says.

This is the same night that Saginaw Township Police are looking for a person of interest in a homicide case. They were looking for a white Durango.

“Are we able to tell if this is the white Durango?” an officer is heard asking.

“It’s definitely not a Durango,” the trooper piloting Trooper 3 responds.

It was not the murder suspect, who was eventually arrested the next morning. The chase of the white vehicle continued. A police officer chasing decided to break off.

“I have no chance of catching him, I’m disregarding,” says the officer.

Police estimate the man was driving well over 100 miles an hour at times on southbound I-75, as you can see in the video, zigzagging through traffic. Police tried to stop the vehicle a few times with stop sticks.

“I got sticks under the 136 (exit),” one police officer is heard saying.

The driver was able to avoid the sticks. Eventually, the man exited I-75 and drove up to a home in Flint Township. He fled on foot, but again with the help of Trooper 3, the man was taken into custody about an hour after the chase started.

The man is in the Saginaw County Jail booked on a fleeing and eluding charge, 3rd degree. He has not been arraigned.

So why did he lead police on this chase? He had no outstanding warrants, but he told police he was running late for work, and said, he didn’t think police conducted high-speed chases anymore.

Local police agencies we spoke with today say they do at times, but will call them off for safety reasons.

In 2017, the Michigan State Police changed its police chase policy.

They said they will no longer pursue drivers unless they know a felony has been committed.

