Advertisement

Seven squirrels get tails untangled with help from Grand Blanc Township police

Grand Blanc Township police helped untangled seven squirrels tied together by their tails on...
Grand Blanc Township police helped untangled seven squirrels tied together by their tails on Friday.(source: Grand Blanc Township Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - It wasn’t a typical 911 for Grand Blanc Township police.

Someone reported seven squirrels tied together by their tails clinging to a tree in the 2100 block of Russell Street on Friday.

Officers found them stuck together on the bottom of a tree. The young squirrels apparently became entangled with each other as babies in their nest and continued growing until it no longer could hold them.

Police say the mother squirrel watched carefully as Grand Blanc Township police officers and a civilian carefully separated all of the tangled tails.

Some of the squirrels are missing some tail fur, which officers believe will grow back eventually, but all seven appeared to be healthy when they scurried away from the scene.

SQUIRREL!!! Takes on a whole new meaning for officers. 911 received a call of 7 squirrels, who were tied together by...

Posted by Grand Blanc Township Police Department on Friday, October 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Michigan posted the third best economic growth in the U.S. for the second quarter, according to...
Michigan posts third-best economic growth for second quarter
The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) through its Office of Climate and...
Panel to advise state on reducing lead in drinking water
Grand Blanc Township police say they will not tolerate drag racing on this stretch of I-475...
I-475 drag racing allegations prompt stern warning from police
New $1,922,131 investment coming to improve water quality in the Saginaw Bay Watershed says Sen. Stabenow and Gov. Whitmer