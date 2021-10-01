Seven squirrels get tails untangled with help from Grand Blanc Township police

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - It wasn’t a typical 911 for Grand Blanc Township police.

Someone reported seven squirrels tied together by their tails clinging to a tree in the 2100 block of Russell Street on Friday.

Officers found them stuck together on the bottom of a tree. The young squirrels apparently became entangled with each other as babies in their nest and continued growing until it no longer could hold them.

Police say the mother squirrel watched carefully as Grand Blanc Township police officers and a civilian carefully separated all of the tangled tails.

Some of the squirrels are missing some tail fur, which officers believe will grow back eventually, but all seven appeared to be healthy when they scurried away from the scene.

SQUIRREL!!! Takes on a whole new meaning for officers. 911 received a call of 7 squirrels, who were tied together by... Posted by Grand Blanc Township Police Department on Friday, October 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.