SNAP benefits are increasing by nearly 7% in Michigan

By Dawn Jones
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan families who get food assistance will be able to put more food on their table as SNAP benefits in the state are permanently increasing by nearly 7%.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced a 6.8% permanent increase in monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or (SNAP) benefits starting Oct. 1.

The increase comes as a temporary 15% hike related to the COVID-19 pandemic expires.

For example, a family of four receiving the maximum $782 dollars in benefits will see a sizeable jump to $835 dollars in their monthly snap benefits.

The Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services said that the Biden administration reviewed monthly food assistance payments and determined that an annual increase greater than the cost-of-living was warranted.

This is because the amount of SNAP benefits has not kept up with increases in the cost of a healthy diet.

The SNAP increase will be automatically added to recipients benefits starting this month.

More than 1.25 million Michiganders, roughly 680,000 households receive food assistance.

