State taking more time to consider public comments on Ajax asphalt plant

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is taking more time than anticipated to consider public comments on a proposed asphalt plant in Genesee Township.

Ajax Materials Corp. is proposing to build the plant in an industrial area along Energy Drive near the intersection of Dort Highway and Carpenter Road. That is close to the border between Genesee Township and the city of Flint.

State regulators say they received hundreds of public suggestions and concerns during the open comment period, which ended last week. The department’s Air Quality Division director says it’s important to take every comment into consideration.

State environmental regulators now must decide by Oct. 28 whether they will approve a required air quality permit for Ajax with or without changes -- or whether to deny the permit.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommended more studies before the state makes a final decision on the Ajax plans. Federal regulators noted that the plant is proposed for an area already facing air quality issues, so the state should consider its effect in conjunction with other air pollution sources in the area.

The EPA also recommends that state environmental regulators consider concerns about the plant outside of the scope of an air quality permit, including possible civil rights issues.

